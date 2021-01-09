New year of opportunities at theatre group

Published: 12:00 PM January 9, 2021

This year, North Somerset arts organisation Theatre Orchard is offering a range of free and accessible online activity suitable for all ages.

From drama workshops for young people to creative writing sessions for older groups, the organisation presents a series of opportunities designed to add a creative lift to January and beyond.

Angela Athay-Hunt, engagement manager at Theatre Orchard, said: “We are living in extremely difficult times with the national lockdown meaning many more hours spent indoors.

“Our online groups and digital workshops provide a welcome, supportive place for anyone to join us from the comfort of their homes to be part of a thriving, creative community that meets regularly online – so why not try something different this year?"

The activities also offer the chance to independently explore non-digital pathways, encouraging participants to embrace different interests beyond the sessions and learn new skills.

Following the success of its summer and autumn drama workshops, Theatre Orchard Youth returns with a January programme.

Led by accomplished practitioners who bring their expertise to specialist areas, young people aged from five to 16 can take to the Zoom stage and enjoy an inspirational series of singing, dancing and drama workshops.

The January programme will see participants virtually bouncing back and forth between the past and the future in a new set of time-travelling sessions, from tales as old as time to imagined future worlds and 1950s rock ‘n’ roll to contemporary dance for boys.

Online workshops are limited in number, subject to availability and must be booked in advance by registering at engage@theatreorchard.org.uk.

Participants are welcome to join as many as they like, from just one session through to the whole series.

Theatre Orchard’s established adult engagement groups continue to hold its sessions online; Chapter One creative writing group for adults, led by Bob Walton and Sue Hill of The Write Box, meets fortnightly on Zoom on Tuesday afternoons, while Open Door adult drama continues to meet every Thursday. See www.theatreorchard.org.uk for dates and further information.

Taking place on January 28 from 7.30-8.45pm and including an eclectic mix of poetry recitals and open mic sessions, the event is free to join on Zoom.

Tickets need to be booked in advance at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/speakeasy-online-poetry-evening-tickets-135679913273.