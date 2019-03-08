Theatre looks to ‘make a difference in peoples’ lives by offering free sessions

The free session has been set up to enable adults to become more involved with theatre. PAUL BLAKEMORE

A new, free session set up to get more adults involved in theatre and ‘make a different to people’s lives’ has been launched in Weston.

Theatre Lounge creates a relaxed environment, getting individuals to engage with one another in a drama setting, with sessions led by professional theatre-maker Angela Athay-Hunt.

They are part of Theatre Orchard’s ongoing community programme of arts engagement, working towards improving health and wellbeing in Weston.

The company said it was ‘delighted’ to have supported the instigation of a social prescribing role in the South ward, which will enable a three-year pilot scheme to be launched.

It will aim to assess the impact of creativity on individuals and their community and the knock-on effect on the health sector.

The free weekly drama sessions – called Theatre Lounge – started last week and are available to all.

The provision is supplemented by a range of bespoke multi-arts projects throughout the year.

Theatre Orchard’s creative director Fiona Matthews said: “Theatre Orchard has been running projects with residents of Weston’s South ward for 13 years.

“Together, we have enjoyed producing theatre productions and films which have shone a light on local ideas and issues, and received national profile.

“Over and over again, we have seen what a difference the drama group has made to people’s lives.

“We are delighted to have played a part in developing the new social prescribing offer for Weston’s South Ward, which formally recognises the health benefits that can come hand in hand with creative engagement.

“Theatre Lounge is our new regular theatre session for adults. It is free of charge and open to anyone. No experience is required, just the desire to join in and have some fun.”

Theatre Orchard has already introduced a number of events to Weston’s town centre, with the Weekend of Wonders held in the Italian Gardens and plays at the Tropicana.

Sessions are held every Thursday morning from 10am to noon at Douglas Court, in Stradling Avenue.

Further details on when, where and how to get involved are available from www.theatreorchard.org.uk or from angela@theatreorchard.org.uk