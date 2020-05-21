Creativity and wellbeing entertainment to be broadcast online this weekend

A range of activities will mark creativity and wellbeing week. Picture: Theatre Orchard Archant

An arts organisation will bring entertainment to households across North Somerset this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To mark national creativity and wellbeing week, celebrating the work happening around the country bringing together culture, creativity, health and wellbeing, North Somerset arts development charity, Theatre Orchard, is showcasing a range of uplifting activities.

To tie in with the positive futures theme of the creativity and wellbeing week, a diverse range of participatory events, from creative writing to flashmob disco dancing, can be found at theatreorchard.org.uk and across the organisation’s social media platforms, designed to engage, energise and help people to look forwards.

Over the past month, 10 lucky households have let their imaginations take flight in Meg & Mona’s holidaying at home project and created an exotic range of virtual holidays, packed with escapism and dream destinations.

Supported by Without Walls and led by artists Megan Clark-Bagnall and Ramona Bigwood, alias tour guides Meg & Mona, the participants including families and individuals from Weston and the surrounding areas, have been transported from their front rooms on an exciting, creative adventure.

The holiday-makers embarked on a two-part excursion, starting their journey by creating their bespoke travels with Meg’s package holidays and arriving at their destinations in a tropical trip aboard Mona’s mini breaks, all created at home through Zoom, the telephone and through the post.

The destinations will be available to view online at theatreorchard.org.uk and shared on social media from Monday, as inspiration for others to create their own virtual holidays at home.

Megan said: “Everyone needs a little joy and escape right now. The participants have thoroughly embraced the project through crafting mini scenes to staging a photoshoot in the Alps, designing a miniature golf course, crocheting a beach, building a Lego donut factory and using stop motion animation to bring the epic scenarios alive.”

Ramona added: “Holidaying at home is ultimately about setting your own scene, wherever you are, and using imagination and creativity to shape your mood and surroundings. We’ve had huge fun delivering this debut project and want to thank Theatre Orchard and Without Walls for supporting artists and their community through engagement and creativity, particularly at such a difficult time.”

Other online activities from Theatre Orchard and Culture Weston includes a new creative session for artists being launched tomorrow (Friday).

The glass half full Zoom meetings will provide a platform for North Somerset Arts to network with fellow artists and express their creativity through a series of activities, starting with live drawing. Follow @cultureweston on social media for details.

On Saturday afternoon, lockdown boogie on up, a family-friendly Flashmob, will take place, bringing upbeat, disco grooves to the Zoom dancefloor.

Theatre Orchard and Culture Weston will also be taking over the Locked In Festival as guest curators on Saturday and Sunday, introducing a performance arts element to the popular platform developed through lockdown to showcase the work of local musicians.

For more event details visit www.facebook.com/TheTheatreOrchard/ or www.instagram.com/theatreorchard/ and use the hashtag #CREATEWELL2020