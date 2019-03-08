IN PICTURES: Weird and wonderful inaugural outside festival in Weston-super-Mare

Theatre Orchard Whirligig event at the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A weekend of death-defying stunts, brilliant performances and exciting circus-style acts entertained gathering crowds at Weston's first Whirligig festival.

Theatre Orchard partnered up with Without Walls to put on six hours of weird and wonderful shows in the town's Italian Gardens on Saturday.

The free event offered something for everyone with acrobatics, circus acts, live music, dance and theatre for all to enjoy.

Alongside a line-up of top performances, festival-goers had their heads turned by some extraordinary sights, as a mix of walkabout acts and interactive shows weaved through the audience, bringing plenty of surprises, pathos and laughter along the way.

Without Walls supported the outdoor festival with three creative and imaginative performances.

