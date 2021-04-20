Theatre Orchard receives £67,000 from second round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund 

Published: 4:00 PM April 20, 2021

A North Somerset arts organisation has received a grant worth more than £65,000 from the second round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

Theatre Orchard received £67,037 from the £1.57billion recovery fund to help support the work of the organisation this spring as lockdown measures are eased.

The funding will enable Theatre Orchard to run a series of socially distanced outdoor performances in Weston, providing vital paid opportunities for freelancers and artists.

It will showcase a diverse range of local, regional and national work and bring some of the South West’s best theatre, dance, comedy, music and family shows to an exciting, outdoor location in the town centre.

As part of this, a community engagement programme is also planned for local groups including young people and families. During lockdown, Theatre Orchard has reached thousands of people of all ages through its digital offer, providing free, regular, online activities including youth theatre, creative writing, adult drama, dance, poetry, arts and crafts, storytelling and more.

The funding will allow the organisation to build on this foundation, bringing new, outdoors cultural experiences and activities to people in the area.

Fiona Matthews, creative director at Theatre Orchard, said: “We are delighted to receive such a substantial funding boost which will enable the company to deliver more creative and cultural activity in Weston and across North Somerset.

“As lockdown eases, we are excited to start to bring our work back outdoors and in person, to open up more local community connections and contribute to the wider cultural landscape of the UK, artistically, socially and economically.”

Weston's MP John Penrose welcomed the latest cash from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

Mr Penrose said: “When The Culture Recovery Fund was announced last August, I tried to make sure as many people knew about it as possible.

"We have really successful organisations like Theatre Orchard, which should be fine once things are fully back to normal, but need something to see them through until then.

“Here in Weston we are spoilt for choice with the number of organisations providing culture and heritage. A big part of our town's identity relies on their continued success."