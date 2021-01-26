Speakeasy poetry event organised by Theatre Orchard

Published: 3:00 PM January 26, 2021

Theatre Orchard’s will return with a new online poetry event.

An intimate evening of words, featuring acclaimed guest poet Rebecca Tantony, whose writing has been described as ‘mesmerising’ in The Guardian, will take place over Zoom at 7.30pm on Thursday.

The free online event includes an eclectic mix of poetry recitals and open mic sessions

Rebecca is a writer and facilitator and has been commissioned by Radio Four and has recently been commissioned by Literature Works and Historic England to explore the story of Weston’s High Street as part of a national HAZ initiative, High Street Tales.

Rebecca is currently teaching the Performance Poetry module and Creative Writing to BA students at Bath Spa University. She has been writer in residence for various institutes and organisations, including First Story and Wits University, Johannesburg.

Bob Walton was born in Cardiff and has been coming to Weston since he was six months old. He was head of English at Worle School for six years and now teaches creative writing at Cardiff University.

For more information, log on to www.theatreorchard.org.uk/events/speakeasy-online-poetry-event