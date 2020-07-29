Advanced search

Free online theatre workshop to launch online

PUBLISHED: 07:55 01 August 2020

Theatre Orchard will launch a free online course. Picture: Marie-Dominique Demers-King

Theatre Orchard will launch a free online course. Picture: Marie-Dominique Demers-King

Archant

A free online summer course for young people will be launched in August.

Buzzin is a fortnight of song, dance, comedy and film for youngsters aged 10-16 being launched by Theatre Orchard as part of its engage programme.

From August 3 to 13, the workshops will offer young people the chance to join a team of professional arts practitioners over Zoom.

The course will be led by Theatre Orchard’s engagement manager Angela Athay-Hunt, dance practitioner Vic Hole, actor Joe Brooks, singer-songwriter Casey Lloyd, dancer and choreographer Deepraj Singh and filmmaker Nick Sutton.

Online safeguarding practice will be upheld at all times, with parental permission required at the time of registration.

Places are limited and need to be registered in advance by emailing engage@theatreorchard.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ex-brothel owner ordered to repay £650,000 gained through crime

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing.

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Most Read

Ex-brothel owner ordered to repay £650,000 gained through crime

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing.

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

New specialist school for North Somerset

A new specialist school has been approved for North Somerset.

Free online theatre workshop to launch online

Theatre Orchard will launch a free online course. Picture: Marie-Dominique Demers-King

Olympics: A look back on the career of Fencer Tim Belson

Tim Belson landing a hit on German double Olympic champion Alexander Pusch during the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

Audrey, 7, to cycle 100 miles to fight climate change

Audrey, 7, will cycle 100 miles to fight climate change. Picture: Wessex Learning Trust

Government halts lockdown easing after rise in coronavirus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation during a briefing on coronavirus. Picture: PA Images