Youngsters will be Buzzin for free online summer arts course
PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 August 2020
Archant
A free online summer course for young people will be launched in August.
Buzzin is a fortnight of song, dance, comedy and film for youngsters aged 10-16 being launched by Theatre Orchard as part of its engage programme.
From August 3 to 13, the workshops will offer young people the chance to join a team of professional arts practitioners over Zoom.
The course will be led by Theatre Orchard’s engagement manager Angela Athay-Hunt, dance practitioner Vic Hole, actor Joe Brooks, singer-songwriter Casey Lloyd, dancer and choreographer Deepraj Singh and filmmaker Nick Sutton. Online safeguarding practice will be upheld at all times, with parental permission required at the time of registration.
Places are limited and need to be registered in advance by emailing engage@theatreorchard.org.uk.
