Space Chase

PUBLISHED: 11:40 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 23 July 2019

4/04/2019. London, UK. Summer Reading Challenge. Photo credit: Dave Warren/Picture Team

4/04/2019. London, UK. Summer Reading Challenge. Photo credit: Dave Warren/Picture Team

© Under licence to Dave Warren/Picture Team +44 01827 718942 dave@pictureteam.co.uk

Weston and Worle libraries are calling for children to sign up to read six books this summer for the 2019 summer reading challenge.

Inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the theme for this year's reading challenge is Space Chase, where children will team up with futuristic family The Rockets for an exciting space mission as they track down books nabbed by a mischievous band of aliens. To take part, four-11-year-olds borrow and read any six library books over the school summer holidays, receiving special stickers, some with mysterious smells, as they read each book. By adding these stickers to their collectable mission folders, young readers will help the Rockets solve clues, dodge asteroids and discover the missing books, having lots of fun and adventures along the way.

To take part, just pop in to your nearest library and sign up. It's totally free and each child will receive a special mission folder. The challenge runs until Saturday September 7 and if children complete it by then they will receive a certificate and medal

Other events and activities are planned in libraries for families over the summer including crafts, Lego and other fun. n

Just contact your local library or go to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/events to find out how to take part.

