Advanced search

Five things to do in Weston this weekend: Martin Kemp at Trop

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 20 December 2019

Martin Kemp will play music from the 1980s.

Martin Kemp will play music from the 1980s.

Archant

Christmas is less than a week away and some well-prepared people around Weston have finished their shopping for the big day.

To keep your Christmas spirit running high, we have put together a list of events which you can get involved in.

n The museum, in Burlington Street, will also be holding the Night Sky Trail from Friday to Sunday.

The event will involve exploring the night sky and finding constellations which form in recognisable patterns, that are traditionally named after its apparent form or identified with a mythological creature.

n It is officially Christmas party season and if you are looking for something to do after the meal you can head down to the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, where it will be holding an 1980s Christmas set with the Martin Kemp, on Friday.

The former EastEnders star and former Spandau Ballet member will be entertaining the crowd from 8pm. Fancy dress is encouraged.

Tickets, priced £19-21 are available at www.tiny.cc/sdltfz

n There will be a showing of the Cinderella pantomime, at the Playhouse, in High Street.

A performance on Friday will start at 6.30pm, with additional shows during the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a show at 11am, 3pm  and 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £21.95, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk. The pantomime will run until December 31.

n If you still have not been to see Santa Claus, there is still time to go before the big day. His grotto at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, will be hosting an autism hour on Sunday at 10am.

However, the grotto is still open every day until Christmas Eve so you can still make a trip there with the little ones this weekend. It will be open from 11am.

Tickets, priced £8, can be purchased at www.grandpier.co.uk

n There will be carols at St Saviour's Hall, in Locking Road, on Sunday, at 3pm.

Attendees will be treated to mince pies, tea and coffee.

This is the perfect way to wind down before the manic of Christmas.

For a full list of events happening in Weston get a copy of tomorrow's (Thursday) Weston Mercury.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train

The incident occured at Highbridge Railway Station. Picture: Google

Preschool closure leaves parents ‘devastated’

Practitioners Karen Compitus, Tina Hale and Anne ONeill at The Ark Preschool.Picture: The Ark Preschool

Two weather warnings set for Weston

People walk through the heavy rain.

Weston woman receives six-figure settlement after cancer illness mistaken for haemorrhoids

A Weston woman has recieved a six-figure sum after a delay in her cancer diagnosis.Picture: Getty Images

Weston café available for lease

Clarence Park café. Picture: Sally Griffiths

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train

The incident occured at Highbridge Railway Station. Picture: Google

Preschool closure leaves parents ‘devastated’

Practitioners Karen Compitus, Tina Hale and Anne ONeill at The Ark Preschool.Picture: The Ark Preschool

Two weather warnings set for Weston

People walk through the heavy rain.

Weston woman receives six-figure settlement after cancer illness mistaken for haemorrhoids

A Weston woman has recieved a six-figure sum after a delay in her cancer diagnosis.Picture: Getty Images

Weston café available for lease

Clarence Park café. Picture: Sally Griffiths

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s transfer round-up

Lloyd Humphries away at Gosport in his first spell with the club. (Picture: Will T Photography)

Five things to do in Weston this weekend: Martin Kemp at Trop

Martin Kemp will play music from the 1980s.

Outrage after GP surgery left with half a day’s GP cover a week

Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre.

Weston’s Bartlett expects tough exam from Harrow

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

School Sport: Priory pupil has Smart ideas after swimming success

Amelia Smart with Neville Coles, executive principal of The Priory Learning Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists