Five things to do in Weston this weekend: Martin Kemp at Trop

Martin Kemp will play music from the 1980s. Archant

Christmas is less than a week away and some well-prepared people around Weston have finished their shopping for the big day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To keep your Christmas spirit running high, we have put together a list of events which you can get involved in.

n The museum, in Burlington Street, will also be holding the Night Sky Trail from Friday to Sunday.

The event will involve exploring the night sky and finding constellations which form in recognisable patterns, that are traditionally named after its apparent form or identified with a mythological creature.

n It is officially Christmas party season and if you are looking for something to do after the meal you can head down to the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, where it will be holding an 1980s Christmas set with the Martin Kemp, on Friday.

The former EastEnders star and former Spandau Ballet member will be entertaining the crowd from 8pm. Fancy dress is encouraged.

Tickets, priced £19-21 are available at www.tiny.cc/sdltfz

n There will be a showing of the Cinderella pantomime, at the Playhouse, in High Street.

A performance on Friday will start at 6.30pm, with additional shows during the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a show at 11am, 3pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £21.95, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk. The pantomime will run until December 31.

n If you still have not been to see Santa Claus, there is still time to go before the big day. His grotto at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, will be hosting an autism hour on Sunday at 10am.

However, the grotto is still open every day until Christmas Eve so you can still make a trip there with the little ones this weekend. It will be open from 11am.

Tickets, priced £8, can be purchased at www.grandpier.co.uk

n There will be carols at St Saviour's Hall, in Locking Road, on Sunday, at 3pm.

Attendees will be treated to mince pies, tea and coffee.

This is the perfect way to wind down before the manic of Christmas.

For a full list of events happening in Weston get a copy of tomorrow's (Thursday) Weston Mercury.