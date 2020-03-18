Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May. Archant

Official figures show that a third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset.

The latest figures, recorded at 9am yesterday (Tuesday), mean the number of cases has risen by two in one day.

Public Health England will continue to update figures daily as Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons on March 18 that the UK will increase testing for coronavirus to 25,000 tests per day.

Nick Matthews, aged 59, from Nailsea was named as the first confirmed person to die due to the virus in North Somerset.

The number of confirmed cases in the South West rose by 18 over the 24-hour period. Currently, there are 95 recorded cases in the region.

Nationally, 1,950 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, with more than 50,000 patients being tested.

There are currently 60 deaths in the UK attributed to coronavirus.

The Government has implemented measures to fight the spread of Covid-19, announcing the UK is in the ‘delay stage’.

Only essential travel will be permitted globally, and those who have shown symptoms, such as a persistent cough, have been asked to isolate for 14 days, as have anyone who shares a household with a member of the public who has symptoms.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak vowed to do ‘whatever it takes’ to buoy the economy when he set out his ‘unprecedented’ fiscal measures.

However, his plan, designed to protect businesses, ran into criticism after it failed to acknowledge financial means of supporting those in rental accommodation and people on low incomes amid concerns over potential job losses.