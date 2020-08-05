Advanced search

Third man charged in connection with Weston town centre murder

PUBLISHED: 16:38 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 05 August 2020

Archant

A third person has been charged in connection with the Weston town centre murder of Mikhail Hanid.

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset ConstabularyFamily pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Dominic Palmer, aged 31, of Dunster Crescent in Weston, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Police say the charge is in connection with the death of Mr Hanid, aged 47, in June.

Mr Hanid was found with serious injuries in Ridgeway Avenue in the early hours of June 27.

He was taken to hospital, but died from stab wounds three days later.

MORE: Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man’s death.

Police said Palmer has been released on bail and is due to attend North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on September 8.

Two other men, 30-year-old Samuel Ford and 27-year-old Curtis Ford, both of Baildon Road, had previously been charged with Mr Hanid’s murder.

They are currently in custody with a provisional trial date set for December 7.

A 28-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains released under investigation.

Police are continuing to review a suggestion since the initial charges were brought that it may have been a racially-motivated incident.

The constabulary has said because the case is going through the court system, it is unable to go into further details at this stage for legal reasons.

