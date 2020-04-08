Third patient dies of coronavirus at Weston General Hospital

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus. Archant

One coronavirus death has been recorded at the Weston Area Health Trust in the past 24 hours, the latest official figures show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NHS England figures show three ​people had died in hospital at the Weston Area Health NHS Trust as of 5pm on Monday.

They were among 286 deaths recorded at hospitals across the South West.

​Of the 19 trusts across the South West, the Weston Area Health trust has the ​16th highest death toll.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the past 24 hours may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: “Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure.”

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.

Across England, the death toll hit 5,655 on Monday, up from 4,897.

Separate figures from the Department of Health and Social Care show 51,608 people had tested positive for Covid-19 across the UK as of 9am on Monday, up from 47,806 on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has spent a second night in intensive care as he receives treatment for coronavirus, but his condition is said to be ‘stable’.

The Queen has sent a message to Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and the Prime Minister’s family, saying her thoughts are with them and that she wishes him a full and speedy recovery, Buckingham Palace has said.

Mr Johnson is the 14th prime minister of the Queen’s reign. She is being kept informed of his condition in intensive care by Downing Street.

The Duke of Cambridge has also tweeted a personal message, saying: “Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus.

“We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W.”

Weekly calls between Number 10 and the Queen will not take place while the Prime Minister is receiving treatment in intensive care, Downing Street has confirmed.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for the PM, will not be asked to step in to brief the monarch on Boris Johnson’s behalf.