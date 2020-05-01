Advanced search

Thirteen more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 13:22 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 01 May 2020

Another 13 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Public Health England figures show that 231 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (Thursday) morning in North Somerset, up from 218 the same time on Wednesday. A week before, there were 183 cases.

It means cases have increased by six per cent over the past 24 hours, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of four per cent.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows there have been 26 coronavirus deaths in North Somerset.

Three people have died at Weston Area Health NHS Trust, including hospital worker Amarante Dias.

More: Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus.

Across the UK, 171,253 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am yesterday, up from 165,221 at the same point on Wednesday.

In total, 687,369 people had been tested, and, as of 5pm on Wednesday, 26,771 had died.

Key workers can now get tested for Covid-19 if they are showing symptoms of the virus, or if they live with someone who has symptoms.

North Somerset Council is co-ordinating the testing process in North Somerset.

For more details, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/keyworker-testing

