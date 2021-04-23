WATCH: Goats rescued from cliff side after being stranded for several days

Published: 2:59 PM April 23, 2021

People spotted three goats who were unable to free themselves for several days at a popular tourist attraction and called for help after becoming concerned for their welfare.

Three goats were rescued from Cheddar Gorge. The gorge is home to a number of feral goats and Soay sheep, who were introduced in the 1990s to maintain grazing levels to promote the growth of wild flowers.

A rescue was carried out on Cheddar Gorge. - Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Alan Barnes said: “The rescue was a great effort by all involved and it was really rewarding to see the goats bounding happily away after being reunited.

"We are so grateful to Avon and Somerset Search and Rescue, a search and cliff rescue emergency service staffed by volunteers, who carried out the rescue so amazingly, and members of the public who helped with the rescue and release.

"The young kid goat had managed to make his own way down the night before the rescue and was then separated from his mum and in a state of distress so we were really keen to reunite them as soon as possible.

“We’re not sure how the goats found themselves stuck where they were but there is a chance they were chased by a dog so we’re hoping to take a chance to encourage dog-owners to take extra care around livestock and wildlife, especially as the weather gets warmer and more people walk their dogs in the countryside.”

It was initially hoped all three would be able to free themselves but after being monitored for four days, it was decided the time had come to lend a helping hand.

It was possible to catch the two adult goats who were stuck and bring them down in special bags before reuniting them with the kid and watching them happily go on their way after a check over.

Martin Papworth, search and rescue incident controller for Avon and Somerset Search and Rescue, said: "While animal rescues are not our bread and butter, there were obvious concerns for the welfare of the goats, and also for members of the public using the car park directly below.

"Our team used their specialist cliff rescue skills to assist the RSPCA in reuniting this stricken family of goats."