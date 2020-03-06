Dedicated volunteers retire from RNLI shop

Jeff and Betty presented with a certificate from the RNLI. Archant

Three volunteers have decided to hang up their life jackets after helping at the RNLI's shop in Weston for many years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rachel Heath with her award. Rachel Heath with her award.

The shop at Anchor Head sells a number of items including souvenirs and clothing to raise money for the charity.

Three dedicated volunteers Rachel Heath, Jeff and Betty Mitchel have decided to step down after serving customers for a number of years.

Each volunteer was presented with a certificate by Richard Spindler - longest-serving crew member at Weston.

Peter Elmont, volunteer chairman of the Weston fundraisers said; 'Without our volunteers the lifesaving service could not happen.

"These three have been stalwarts of our shop and we wish them all the best in their retirement."

The busy shop is very successful in raising funds to continue to pay for the life-saving service provided by the RNLI.