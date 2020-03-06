Advanced search

Dedicated volunteers retire from RNLI shop

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 March 2020

Jeff and Betty presented with a certificate from the RNLI.

Jeff and Betty presented with a certificate from the RNLI.

Archant

Three volunteers have decided to hang up their life jackets after helping at the RNLI's shop in Weston for many years.

Rachel Heath with her award.Rachel Heath with her award.

The shop at Anchor Head sells a number of items including souvenirs and clothing to raise money for the charity.

Three dedicated volunteers Rachel Heath, Jeff and Betty Mitchel have decided to step down after serving customers for a number of years.

Each volunteer was presented with a certificate by Richard Spindler - longest-serving crew member at Weston.

Peter Elmont, volunteer chairman of the Weston fundraisers said; 'Without our volunteers the lifesaving service could not happen.

"These three have been stalwarts of our shop and we wish them all the best in their retirement."

The busy shop is very successful in raising funds to continue to pay for the life-saving service provided by the RNLI.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Boy hit by bus outside school

The incident occured in Queensway. Picture: Google

Weston man contracts life-threatening condition after 160 failed calls to surgery

Nick Short rang Graham Road Surgery 160 times for advice after catching an infection.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Most Read

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Boy hit by bus outside school

The incident occured in Queensway. Picture: Google

Weston man contracts life-threatening condition after 160 failed calls to surgery

Nick Short rang Graham Road Surgery 160 times for advice after catching an infection.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Frustrated Weston determined to do well at Tiverton – Laird

Scott Laird in action for Weston during thier last league encounter at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Weston chairman Land says he couldn’t have expected the club’s success this year

Weston have three games in hand over Barnstaple and Oakhampton. (Picture: Josh Thomas).

Weston coach Bartlett left disappointed with Blackfield & Langley postponement

Weston in action during their last league game at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Weston’s walking footballers welcome Bryan back after battle with prostate cancer

Weston walking footballers welcome back Bryan Sheridan to training after beating Cancer.

Hornets dig deep in Devon to beat Crediton ahead of South West One title clash

Hornets vs Crediton, Joe Gadd breaking through to score for Hornets. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24