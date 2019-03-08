Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision
PUBLISHED: 16:47 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 14 October 2019
Weston Fire Station
Two people have been sent to hospital after a three-car collision on the A370 today (Monday).
Weston and Yatton fire crews, as well as South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT) paramedics were called to Bristol Road in Congresbury at around 11.45am this morning.
The ambulance service treated two people at the scene, and took them to hospital shortly afterwards.
A spokesman from SWASFT said: "The South Western Ambulance Service was called at around 11.45am to a three-vehicle collision on the A370, in Bristol Road.
"Our crews assessed two patients at the scene and have sent them to hospital by ambulance."
Weston Fire Station is now warning road users that driving conditions are 'only set to get worse' as a result of the weather in the area today.
The service is now advising people to plan their journeys with plenty of time to spare while driving in and around North Somerset.