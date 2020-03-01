'Mindless thug' shoots nine-month-old kitten

Nine-month old kitten Archie was shot in the stomach with an air rifle. Pictures: Martin Bowerman Archant

A cat owner was 'heartbroken' after discovering his nine-month-old kitten had been shot by a 'mindless thug'.

When Nicki Bowerman returned home after the school run, she was shocked to find blood sprayed all over her Highbridge home, and her kitten, Archie, hiding underneath the sofa.

Concerned for his welfare, she rushed the kitten to Bridge Vets in Highbridge, where vets found it had been shot in the stomach with an air rifle.

A pellet, which had become lodged in Archie, damaged his diaphragm, and he underwent major surgery the next day to remove it.

Her husband, Martin Bowerman, said: "Nicki found Archie hiding under the sofa.

"She thought he had been in a fight with another cat, so she took him to Bridge Vets in Highbridge.

"When Archie arrived, the vet noticed a suspicious wound on his stomach and said they needed to do an X-ray.

"They then told us he had been shot by some mindless thug with an air rifle, which caused damage to his diaphragm. He had to have major surgery to have it repaired.

"When I heard about what happened to Archie, I was angry, upset and heartbroken.

"I couldn't believe someone would shoot a helpless, little kitten."

Martin said Archie had made a full recovery and praised Bridge Vets for saving his life.

He said: "If the vets had not done what they did, Archie would not be here right now, so we are extremely grateful for everything they have done.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else's pet. Shooting pets for no reason - that is just bang out of order.

"I would urge all pet owners to keep an eye on your cats, as this mindless thug could strike at any time."

Avon and Somerset Constabulary are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm an incident has been reported to us where a cat had been shot with an air weapon.

"This happened between 1pm and 2.15pm on February 6 in the Caxton Road/Weston Court area of Highbridge.

"Anyone able to help is asked to contact us, quoting reference number 5220031439."