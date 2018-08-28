Advanced search

Strictly Fun Dancing tickets go on sale this week

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 21 January 2019

The contestants of Strictly Fun Dancing for Weston Hospicecare.

Archant

Tickets for Weston Hospicecare’s Strictly Fun Dancing event go on sale on Thursday.

The grand finale of the glittering fundraiser will take place in the ballroom of Weston’s Winter Gardens on March 23.

Weston Hospicecare organised the event for the first time last year, and tickets sold out in a day.

More: Strictly Fun Dancing event raises thousands for Weston Hospicecare.

Demand for tickets to this year’s spectacle is expected to be high, and supporters are encouraged to book up fast.

Event organiser Kelsey Dehaney said: “This is a fabulous event for everyone in the community to enjoy while supporting Weston Hospicecare.

“We were blown away with how popular it was last year, in our first year organising the event, and we loved how everyone enjoyed themselves on the night.

“When we returned to the hospice, some of our patients loved looking at the photos and watching the video, which was lovely.

“We raised more than £22,000 in one night of glitz and glamour last year, and we cannot wait to do it all again.”

Twelve couples have just started 10 weeks of expert training ready to wow the judges and crowds at the Winter Gardens in March.

Professional dancers Ben Hazell and his dance partner Ali Carter will teach couples a salsa and a waltz to perform on the night.

The event promises a night of glamour, sequins and fun as 12 couples take to the dance floor hoping to be crowned Strictly Fun Dancing champions.

Sarah Woolf and John Harvey won last year’s contest performing two dances with a Weston theme.

This year’s fundraiser will be sponsored by Weston restaurant Demetri’s Taverna – judges will be confirmed soon. Tickets go on sale on the hospice’s website from 8am.

Guests will be able to get behind their favourite couple on the night, before ending the evening on the dance floor after the winners are crowned.

Weston Hospicecare supports people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Every year it has to raise more than £4.2million to pay for the expert care and support it offers.

For more details about Strictly Fun Dancing, contact Kelsey at kelsey.dehaney@westonhospicecare.org.uk or on 01934 423900.

