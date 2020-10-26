Yeo Valley CEO concerned after Weston MP votes against amendments to Agriculture Bill

Tim Mead believes the defeat of amendments to the Agriculture Bill could have implications on British farmers’ livelihoods. Roxane Farley

Yeo Valley chief executive, Tim Mead, has voiced his concern on the defeat of amendments to the Agriculture Bill.

The House of Commons rejected the bill’s efforts to protect post-Brexit food standards.

Mr Mead believes the decision could have potential implications on British farmers’ livelihoods.

He said: “This ruling works against our commitments for mitigating climate change and the green recovery.”

Weston’s MP John Penrose voted against maintaining higher welfare standards in farming.

The bill does not change the way Yeo Valley will operate – however, the company feels that it may discourage farmers to convert to organic.

Mr Mead added: “We are not making the connection between the climate crisis, the natural world crisis and our dietary health crisis – and by not doing so we are risking our health, wildlife and world.

“The Agricultural Bill is at a crossroads – campaigns by the National Farmers’ Union and Jamie Oliver show that people in Britain do not want to see the standards that our food is produced to undermined or

farmers undercut.”