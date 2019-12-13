Advanced search

Weston's Labour candidate reacts to General Election loss

PUBLISHED: 11:00 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 13 December 2019

Tim Taylor (Labour). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tim Taylor (Labour). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Brexit is more to blame than Jeremy Corbyn for Labour's below-par showing, according to Weston's candidate.

Tim Taylor has spoken out after the Conservatives secured an overall majority in Westminster.

In Weston, Conservative MP John Penrose who was re-elected in yesterday's (Thursday) General Election.

Mr Taylor came in second place with 14,862 votes and Mr Penrose had more than double of the votes with 31,983.

He beat Suniel Basu from the Green Party who received 1,834 votes, and the Liberal Democrats' Patrick Keating who received 6,935.

Mr Taylor said: "It was a reasonable result and very important to hold second place and we have done that comfortably.

"Labour needs to have a thorough review nationally as to what happened tonight.

"Campaigning has been challenging at time with more anger found on the doorsteps."

Mr Taylor said he is unlikely to run in the future after three campaigns.

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

General Election 2019 AS IT HAPPENED: Conservatives dominate

Breaking news live form tonights count.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

General Election 2019 AS IT HAPPENED: Conservatives dominate

Breaking news live form tonights count.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

General Election 2019: John Penrose and Conservatives win Weston seat

MP John Penrose at the Job Fair.

Weston fly high to progress to next round of cup after victory over Downend rivals

Cricket: Somerset decide against appeal

Frustration for the Somerset fielders against Essex at Taunton in September (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Weston’s Christmas Cracker races provide special annual treat for runners of all ages

Weston Athletic Club donating money to Weston Hospicecare after the Christmas Cracker 10k.

Weston’s Labour candidate reacts to General Election loss

Tim Taylor (Labour). Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists