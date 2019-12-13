Weston's Labour candidate reacts to General Election loss

Brexit is more to blame than Jeremy Corbyn for Labour's below-par showing, according to Weston's candidate.

Tim Taylor has spoken out after the Conservatives secured an overall majority in Westminster.

In Weston, Conservative MP John Penrose who was re-elected in yesterday's (Thursday) General Election.

Mr Taylor came in second place with 14,862 votes and Mr Penrose had more than double of the votes with 31,983.

He beat Suniel Basu from the Green Party who received 1,834 votes, and the Liberal Democrats' Patrick Keating who received 6,935.

Mr Taylor said: "It was a reasonable result and very important to hold second place and we have done that comfortably.

"Labour needs to have a thorough review nationally as to what happened tonight.

"Campaigning has been challenging at time with more anger found on the doorsteps."

Mr Taylor said he is unlikely to run in the future after three campaigns.