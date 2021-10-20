New £1m roof and window repairs at school

Published: 6:00 PM October 20, 2021

A new £1million roof and window improvements at The King Alfred School Academy (TKASA) have been completed on time and on budget.

The two years of work have covered a huge part of the campus.

New skylights and windows have also been installed throughout the roof works.

Principal Dan Milford said: “We are so excited to see the latest improvements to our impressive site. We continually want to ensure our students have a superb campus with excellent facilities and welcoming art work.”

The project was finished off with signs and art made in the Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) style.

The project was funded through grants since TKASA became an academy and joined TPLT.

Neville Coles, chief executive of TPLT, said: “This is tremendous news. We are passionate to help the education and life chances of students, and making the school sites outstanding for the community is part of our culture.

“The funding we received is largely thanks to the strong team we have at The Priory Learning Trust in winning awards, with hard work and skill.”