School releases charity single to raise money for MPS Society

Published: 4:00 PM July 24, 2021

Eighty-seven students and staff at The King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form have released a charity single for the MPS Society. - Credit: TKASA

More than 80 students and staff at a Somerset academy have made a post-lockdown charity single and aim to make it into the top 40 chart.

The King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form has recorded a cover version of Send Me On My Way by Rusted Root to raise funds for the MPS Society.

The charity single is the first of its kind to be released from the school and students and staff are aiming for 10,000 downloads on Spotify and iTunes to try to get into the Top 40 chart.

Student union president, Jack Miller, said: “We wanted to put the icing on the cake for RAG Week by releasing something we wanted to do for a while - a charity single.

“We picked a song that encapsulates happiness and summertime and pulled together 87 contributors to create something that brings us all together.”

The MPS Society has been the charity of the year for The Priory Learning Trust. The charity exists to support and advocate for rare diseases mucopolysaccharidosis, Fabry and related conditions.

Becky Beeson, fundraising officer of MPS Society, said: “The MPS Society would like to send a huge thank you to all of the teachers and students who came together to create this wonderful single to raise funds for our charity.

“So much hard work has gone into this production and we are really excited about its release. Perhaps it will be the next Christmas number one.

“Well done to everyone at The King Alfred School Academy. Your school is wonderful and we are so fortunate to have your support and the support of The Priory Learning Trust this year.”

Laura Whiteoak, who is head of the creative arts department at King Alfred, said: “I am really proud of how this has turned out - staff and students were absolutely fantastic and did an amazing job.

“Huge credit to Jack for being the brains behind this and organising it all. We’re also hoping that we’re able to release a charity single every year now.”

The single will be released via: iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and other additional music streaming platforms.