Student to represent town after winning national cookery competition

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 December 2019

TKASA hosted a cookery competition on November 30.Picture: TKASA

TKASA hosted a cookery competition on November 30.Picture: TKASA

TKASA

Students battled it out to win the District Young Chef Competition organised by the Rotary Club of Burnham.

The King Alfred School, an Academy year 10 student, Katie inspired judges with her culinary skills and went on to win the competition at the place of learning in Highbridge on November 30.

Students had two hours to create a healthy, three-course meal and Katie will now represent Burnham in the next regional round of the national competition in early 2020.

Event organiser, Rachel Chainey, said: "Student competitors from The King Alfred School remained calm and collected throughout the competition and made incredible looking and tasting dishes.

"Congratulations are due to all four students who took part from the school, who set such a high standard of cooking.

"Sincere thanks also goes to Rotary Club of Burnham, which sponsored and helped to facilitate the event."

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

A series of pop-up shops to appear at the Sovereign Centre this week

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

