Student to represent town after winning national cookery competition

TKASA hosted a cookery competition on November 30.Picture: TKASA TKASA

Students battled it out to win the District Young Chef Competition organised by the Rotary Club of Burnham.

The King Alfred School, an Academy year 10 student, Katie inspired judges with her culinary skills and went on to win the competition at the place of learning in Highbridge on November 30.

Students had two hours to create a healthy, three-course meal and Katie will now represent Burnham in the next regional round of the national competition in early 2020.

Event organiser, Rachel Chainey, said: "Student competitors from The King Alfred School remained calm and collected throughout the competition and made incredible looking and tasting dishes.

"Congratulations are due to all four students who took part from the school, who set such a high standard of cooking.

"Sincere thanks also goes to Rotary Club of Burnham, which sponsored and helped to facilitate the event."