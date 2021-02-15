Weston RAF veteran selected for Government committee

Published: 6:00 PM February 15, 2021

A Weston businessman has been appointed by the UK's Defence Secretary to a committee which oversees welfare advice, help and advocacy for veterans and their families.

Tony Thompson, who lives in Weston Village, was handpicked by the Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, to sit as a member of the Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committee (VAPC).

Mr Thompson is a Royal Air Force veteran, previously serving in the British Transport Police for 32 years where he took up post as the Area Commander for South West England.

He said: "‘I am delighted and honoured to be selected for this important role supporting our Armed Forces veteran community and their families.

"There are many veterans and their families living in the South West and I will do my very best to help to arrange assistance and support when required and promoting awareness of veterans’ needs across the public, private and third sector in our region.

"The Armed Forces Covenant sets out a clear strategy to ensure veterans of our UK Armed Forces are valued, supported and empowered and it is my responsibility, and that of my colleagues on the committee, to make that happen."

The VAPC is an advisory public body reporting to the Secretary of State, but independent of the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Thompson currently operates as the director of award-winning safety and crisis management business, Otho, which has distributed weekly coronavirus briefings during the pandemic.

