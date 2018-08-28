Fitness group donates hundreds of pounds to Weston Hospicecare

Toogoods Fitness has donated hundreds of pounds to Weston Hospicecare.

Keep fit enthusiasts at a Weston fitness studio have given Weston Hospicecare a new year cash boost.

Toogoods Fitness – which operates out of Gobbles Farm in Wolvershill Road – traditionally opens its doors to women only for its HIIT, Boxfit, yoga classes and personal training.

However, for one week each year, members can take along the men in their lives to sample some of the high-energy workouts in return for a charity donation.

This year the event raised £484.60.

Toogoods Fitness owner Kelly Toogood said: “A lot of clients have family members who have been helped by the hospice, so we’re very happy to help the hospice because of the amazing support for the community.”

Simon Angear, from the hospice, said: “The hospice could not survive without support from across the community, so we’re enormously grateful to Kelly and everyone at Toogoods Fitness for such a marvellous donation.”