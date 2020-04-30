Advanced search

Van found burned out after power tools stolen

PUBLISHED: 10:49 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 30 April 2020

The van had its tools stolen and was later found burned out. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A van containing various power tools was taken overnight and found burned out.

The silver coloured Vauxhall Vivario van had the name Fencing and Garden Panels on the side panel with an image of fencing next to it. A number of power tools were inside the vehicle.

It was taken sometime between 10am on April 26 and 8am the following morning from a property in Lilac Way, in Wick St Lawrence.

It was found burnt out in Puxton Lane the following day.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the van during the early hours of April 27.

A police spokesman said: “We’d like to take this opportunity to remind van owners to review security in their vehicles.

“Nothing should be left in the vehicle that can be seen from the outside.

“Owners are advised not to leave expensive power tools in their vehicle overnight or at the weekend, when not at work.

“If they feel the need to leave items in the vehicles, then they should consider fitting specialist floor-mounted safes and secure storage boxes.

“We would also advise on alarming the vehicle, security marking and photographing any tools and equipment and consider installing CCTV at their property, so the vehicle can be recorded.

“Anyone able to help can contact us on 101 quoting reference 5220091547.”

