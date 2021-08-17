5 dog-friendly hotels in Weston
- Credit: Lauriston Hotel
With lockdown restrictions lifted, many people will be hoping to spend some much-needed time away from home.
But with the current uncertainty around travelling abroad, an increasing number of people are choosing to holiday in the UK this year.
Animal-lovers may be reluctant to part ways with their pet for a short break, after spending many months together in lockdown.
But the Mercury has compiled a list of Weston hotels and bed and breakfasts that are ready to welcome humans and pets alike this summer.
Their average ratings are out of 10, according to Booking.com
Moorlands Country Guest House
Where: 30 Main Road, Hutton
Most Read
- 1 Fire breaks out at Weston flat
- 2 Major recruitment drive launched in North Somerset
- 3 Flagship electric vehicle charging hub opens
- 4 North Somerset sees rise in drug-related deaths
- 5 PICTURES: Worle students enjoy prom night
- 6 'Stunning' film released to promote Weston
- 7 Three schools in Cabot Learning Federation to host open events
- 8 Meat Loaf Story set for Weston's Playhouse theatre
- 9 Garden waste collections suspended for rest of the week
- 10 North Somerset ward with no coronavirus deaths
Average rating: 8.6
A cosy cottage bed and breakfast found in Hutton, the Moorlands offers four rooms with its own garden for you and your pets to relax in. Nearby walking routes include the Mendip Hills, or head for nearby Weston, Sand Bay or Burnham to enjoy a stroll on one of the area's beautiful beaches.
New Ocean Hotel
Where: 26 Birnbeck Road, Weston
Average rating: 7.5
The New Ocean Hotel is a family-run hotel located opposite Weston’s famous Marine Lake and affords panoramic views over Weston Bay and beyond.
Grand Atlantic Hotel
Where: Beach Road, Weston
Average rating: 7.6
Now under new management, the Grand Atlantic has reopened its doors to pets and their owners just in time for summer. With the equally dog-friendly Weston Beach on its doorstep, the town's famed Victorian hotel offers a great holiday destination for you and your pup.
New Birchfield Hotel
Where: Manilla Crescent, Weston
Average rating: 8.0
The New Ocean's sister hotel, the New Birchfield, is in a prime position on Weston’s beautiful seafront. The hotel also offers nightly entertainment, with live music shows for guests to enjoy.
Lauriston Hotel
Where: 6-12 Knightstone Road
Average rating: 8.6
With an £8 per night charge for your pet, the Lauriston overlooks Weston Beach while offering dog beds and bowls as well as a showering and grooming area with pet food being delivered to the hotel.