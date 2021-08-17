5 dog-friendly hotels in Weston

Published: 3:00 PM August 17, 2021

Here are some dog-friendly hotels to spend your summer holidays. - Credit: Lauriston Hotel

With lockdown restrictions lifted, many people will be hoping to spend some much-needed time away from home.

But with the current uncertainty around travelling abroad, an increasing number of people are choosing to holiday in the UK this year.

Animal-lovers may be reluctant to part ways with their pet for a short break, after spending many months together in lockdown.

But the Mercury has compiled a list of Weston hotels and bed and breakfasts that are ready to welcome humans and pets alike this summer.

Their average ratings are out of 10, according to Booking.com

the Moorlands offers four rooms with its own garden for you and your pets. - Credit: Moorlands

Moorlands Country Guest House

Where: 30 Main Road, Hutton

Average rating: 8.6

A cosy cottage bed and breakfast found in Hutton, the Moorlands offers four rooms with its own garden for you and your pets to relax in. Nearby walking routes include the Mendip Hills, or head for nearby Weston, Sand Bay or Burnham to enjoy a stroll on one of the area's beautiful beaches.

The New Ocean Hotel. - Credit: New Ocean Hotel

New Ocean Hotel

Where: 26 Birnbeck Road, Weston

Average rating: 7.5

The New Ocean Hotel is a family-run hotel located opposite Weston’s famous Marine Lake and affords panoramic views over Weston Bay and beyond.

Weston's imposing Grand Atlantic hotel. - Credit: Archant

Grand Atlantic Hotel

Where: Beach Road, Weston

Average rating: 7.6

Now under new management, the Grand Atlantic has reopened its doors to pets and their owners just in time for summer. With the equally dog-friendly Weston Beach on its doorstep, the town's famed Victorian hotel offers a great holiday destination for you and your pup.

New Birchfield Hotel sits on Weston's seafront. - Credit: New Birchfield hotel

New Birchfield Hotel

Where: Manilla Crescent, Weston

Average rating: 8.0

The New Ocean's sister hotel, the New Birchfield, is in a prime position on Weston’s beautiful seafront. The hotel also offers nightly entertainment, with live music shows for guests to enjoy.

Lauriston Hotel's garden. - Credit: Archant

Lauriston Hotel

Where: 6-12 Knightstone Road

Average rating: 8.6

With an £8 per night charge for your pet, the Lauriston overlooks Weston Beach while offering dog beds and bowls as well as a showering and grooming area with pet food being delivered to the hotel.