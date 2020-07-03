How to choose the right caravan for you

Tips to help you when shopping for your new caravan.

Shaunessy Abrahams, from Sedgemoor Caravans in Burnham-on-Sea reveals what you should consider before buying a new caravan and how to take care of it on the road.

Q: Why is now a good time to invest in a caravan?

A: It may be a while before you can go abroad, or you may still feel nervous to travel through an airport or stay in a hotel. Use this opportunity to venture somewhere closer to home and explore the beauty spots the UK has to offer, like the Peak District, the Brecon Beacons or the Scottish Highlands.

A caravan is a perfect way for you to do this. You’ll spend less time travelling, save money on accommodation and flights, and it will be much easier to get away for a short break or travel with children at the drop of a hat.

Q: Where should I go to buy my caravan?

A: I’d recommend buying from a caravan dealer directly, especially if you’re a first-time buyer. They can answer any questions you may have and get to understand your family’s needs to recommend the right caravan model for you.

You should always check that your caravan comes fully serviced before buying to ensure everything is working as it should.

Always ask your trader for warranty certificates before buying you caravan for your peace of mind. Each of our caravans comes with a standard warranty and full habitation checks.

Q: How can I find a caravan that’s within my budget?

A: Consider buying a used or second-hand caravan to save money. We offer a range of new and used caravans for you to choose from, to help you find a caravan that’s right for your budget.

Q: What features and facilities will my new caravan need?

A: This will depend on what you intend to use your new caravan for and how many people you’d like to stay in it. Make sure there’s enough room for everyone to sit and sleep.

Check if your caravan has a washroom and cooking facilities if you intend to stay on remote sites, travel independently or go away for long breaks.

You should also inspect the amount of storage space available. Many caravans use clever storage solutions, to ensure you have all the room you need to live comfortably and hold your belongings.

On the day you come to collect your new caravan, we offer a personal hand over service. One of our experts will walk you through all the features your new caravan comes with, to ensure once you get on the road, you know your caravan inside out.

We’ll explain what after-care and servicing your caravan will need and how to connect it to a campsite’s water and power supply. We’ll also check that your vehicle can tow the caravan and ensure you have the right fittings to attach it to your car.

Q: How can Sedgemoor Caravans help you?

We’re dedicated to supplying the highest standard of customer service and ensuring you have the information you need to buy and care for your new caravan and to feel confident on the road.

In 2018 Shaunessy was named ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ for the South West by The Federation of Small Businesses. He is now managing director of Sedgemoor Caravans, one of the newest caravan dealers in the UK, located off Junction 22 of the M-5 for Burnham-on-Sea.

Visit sedgemoorcaravans.co.uk for more information.

Contact Shaun on 07495 370206 or email info@sedgemoorcaravans.co.uk for any sales, after-sales or service queries.