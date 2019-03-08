Advanced search

Take a trip back in time on the Torbay Express

PUBLISHED: 15:49 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 27 June 2019

Clan Line steam engine hauling the last Torbay Express of the summer

Don't miss your chance to follow Isambard Kingdom Brunel's Great Western Railway

Travellers are invited to take a trip back in time with the evocative sight and smell of steam locomotion on a day out in heritage carriages, with slam doors and opening windows.

Torbay Express excursions run on summer Sundays from Bristol Temple Meads following Brunel's picturesque Great Western Railway.

Travel across the Somerset levels and around the beautiful Devon coastline to Paignton, joining a private line to take you on to Kingswear.

From there, you take the ferry (included in the price) to spend around four hours exploring historic Dartmouth.

The exciting new pool of locomotives includes the Duchess of Sutherland, Union of South Africa and Princess Elizabeth.

Choose from premier dining - a glass of buck's fizz followed by a full English breakfast and on the way home a glass of champagne followed by a four-course meal with coffee and chocolates. Alternatively, first-class-plus includes light refreshments and a Devon cream tea on the way home or standard class seating allows you to pack your own picnic.

A selection of sandwiches, snacks, confectionery and drinks are available from the buffet for all classes.

To book or find out more, including discounts for families and groups, call 01453 835414/834477 or visit www.torbayexpress.co.uk

