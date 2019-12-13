Advanced search

General Election 2019: John Penrose and Conservatives win Weston seat

PUBLISHED: 05:17 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:15 13 December 2019

MP John Penrose at the Job Fair.

John Penrose has been re-elected as MP for Weston-super-Mare.

The Conservative Party MP has represented the constituency since 2005 and was chosen by 31,983 voters to continue in the role in yesterday's (Thursday's) General Election.

Labour's Tim Taylor came second with 14,862 votes, beating the Liberal Democrats' Patrick Keating into third. He won 6,935 votes.

The Green Party finished fourth, with Suneil Basu polling 1,834 votes - almost 1,000 more than in 2017.

Mr Penrose gained 2,001 more votes than two-and-a-half years ago and increased his majority to more than 17,000.

