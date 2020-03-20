Grand Pier to stay open ‘until advised to close’

Weston's Grand Pier Weston Grand Pier

The team behind Weston’s Grand Pier has announced it intends to stay open until advised otherwise.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pier, in Marine Parade, has instead put several measures in place in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

A social distancing policy has been introduced in the seating areas for all its food and drink outlets, and the adventure cove soft play area has been closed.

Some events – which naturally involve larger groups of people congregating – have been cancelled.

The pier took the decision last week to postpone the Fireworks At Sea display scheduled for next month.

Some other events, which are staged by outside organisations at the pier, have also been postponed.

Tim Moyle, director at the Grand Pier, said: “We are fully committed to adhering to the strictest World Health Organization advice, and any protocols advised by local and international authorities.

“We consider the wellbeing of guests and our staff as an absolute top priority.

“On an every-day basis, we are proud of our high standards of hygiene but nevertheless we have implemented a heightened cleaning regime right across our site.

“It is our intention to continue to stay open until we are advised to close.

“If people take sensible precautions around their own hygiene, as well as observing social distancing advice and measures, they can still enjoy a visit to the pier.

“The government has said people – even the elderly and more vulnerable – should still take walks as long as they observe social distancing, and a bracing walk along our boardwalk, taking in the sea air and spectacular views could be a welcome break from their four walls.

“We will, of course, continue to closely monitor the changing situation, and heed any new expert advice as it emerges.

“But the key message right now is that the Grand Pier is open.”

If anyone has any concerns about a booking they have made, they should keep checking the pier’s website and social media channels for updates.

People can also call the pier on 01934 620238.

For information about events at the Grand Pier, visit www.grandpier.co.uk