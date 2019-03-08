Pub demolition plans revived as developer launches Government appeal

Plans to bulldoze a pub in favour of building a petrol station in its place have been revived six months after they failed to win planning permission.

Tout Ltd hopes to overturn North Somerset Council's decision on proposals for the Lord Nelson in Cleeve.

The council refused planning permission in May, leaving the developer's plan to convert the former Hungry Horse eatery into a petrol station, convenience store, offices and an alcohol-serving café in tatters.

Tout, which runs Budgens stores in Langford and Nailsea, has lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate, weeks before the six-month deadline.

Jon Tout, its managing director, insisted before the plans were refused he would call on the Planning Inspectorate to intervene, believing it was the only way to secure a 'fair hearing'.

It means an independent inspector will oversee an inquiry - most likely in the coming months - where the applicant, the council and members of the public will be able to have their say on the project.

The pub shut three years ago when owner Greene King put it on the market.

It has been boarded up and surrounded by a fence throughout Tout's tenure.

The redevelopment plan was met with opposition from villagers who were concerned not only by losing their pub, but travel, noise and ecological issues they fear would be created.

Hundreds raised objections with the council, and their comments resonated with the authority's planning officers.

Case officer Mike Cole, in his decision notice, said: "The development would result in a significant adverse impact upon the living conditions of neighbouring residents.

"The bulk of the structure would be made more prominent by the twin gable design which would reinforce the sense that this is a large building that is out of scale with the village buildings that surround it.

"The impacts would be added to by the harsh appearance of the filling station with its canopy adding to the bulk of development when it is viewed from the road.

"The development would therefore fail to demonstrate sensitivity to the local character and would not enhance the sense of place of the village of Cleeve."

A date or venue for the hearing is yet to be confirmed.