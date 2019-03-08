Advanced search

Latest The New European

Pub demolition plans revived as developer launches Government appeal

PUBLISHED: 08:00 27 October 2019

An artist's impression of Tout Ltd's plans for the Lord Nelson. Picture: Tout Ltd

An artist's impression of Tout Ltd's plans for the Lord Nelson. Picture: Tout Ltd

Archant

Plans to bulldoze a pub in favour of building a petrol station in its place have been revived six months after they failed to win planning permission.

Tout Ltd hopes to overturn North Somerset Council's decision on proposals for the Lord Nelson in Cleeve.

The council refused planning permission in May, leaving the developer's plan to convert the former Hungry Horse eatery into a petrol station, convenience store, offices and an alcohol-serving café in tatters.

Tout, which runs Budgens stores in Langford and Nailsea, has lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate, weeks before the six-month deadline.

Jon Tout, its managing director, insisted before the plans were refused he would call on the Planning Inspectorate to intervene, believing it was the only way to secure a 'fair hearing'.

Campaigners celebrating planning permission being refused for Lord Nelson at Cleeve to be turned into petrol station. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCampaigners celebrating planning permission being refused for Lord Nelson at Cleeve to be turned into petrol station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

It means an independent inspector will oversee an inquiry - most likely in the coming months - where the applicant, the council and members of the public will be able to have their say on the project.

The pub shut three years ago when owner Greene King put it on the market.

It has been boarded up and surrounded by a fence throughout Tout's tenure.

The redevelopment plan was met with opposition from villagers who were concerned not only by losing their pub, but travel, noise and ecological issues they fear would be created.

Hundreds raised objections with the council, and their comments resonated with the authority's planning officers.

Case officer Mike Cole, in his decision notice, said: "The development would result in a significant adverse impact upon the living conditions of neighbouring residents.

"The bulk of the structure would be made more prominent by the twin gable design which would reinforce the sense that this is a large building that is out of scale with the village buildings that surround it.

"The impacts would be added to by the harsh appearance of the filling station with its canopy adding to the bulk of development when it is viewed from the road.

"The development would therefore fail to demonstrate sensitivity to the local character and would not enhance the sense of place of the village of Cleeve."

A date or venue for the hearing is yet to be confirmed.

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Council amends £5.3m plans to make major changes to roads in Weston town centre

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Council amends £5.3m plans to make major changes to roads in Weston town centre

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Charity partnership launches secure youth counselling in Weston

Weston mayor Mark Conniford helped launch the joint project on World Mental Health Day (Thursday) Picture: Gareth Newnham

Pub demolition plans revived as developer launches Government appeal

An artist's impression of Tout Ltd's plans for the Lord Nelson. Picture: Tout Ltd

FA Trophy: AFC Totton 3 Weston 2 (after extra time)

Joel Randall attacks for Weston (pic Mark Atherton)

Cricket: Bartlett commits to Somerset

George Bartlett hits out for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Picture Past October 24, 1969: Dead ducks and dog attacks

Around the camp fire on a sixers day are Cubs and their leaders who took part in a jamboree at Weston. Picture: WESTON MERCURY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists