Town council to raise awareness of hidden disabilities

Published: 10:00 AM March 24, 2021

Weston Town Council is working to reduce discrimination against people with ‘invisible disabilities’ by adding new signs to accessible toilets.

Members voted unanimously to add signs to toilets in Weston with two standing figures and a wheelchair with the logo ‘Not every disability is visible’.

The council is supporting the campaign, by Crohn’s and Colitis UK, and is encouraging retailers and leisure facilities to do the same. The authority also agreed to raise awareness of disabilities and challenge discrimination.

In proposing the motion, councillor Sarah Codling said: “This is something I feel really strongly about. I have been moved by the distress and shame described by people who have found themselves not only inconvenienced but also abused and humiliated.

“As well as the moving personal stories, it’s important to recognise that this is not a marginal issue – one in five people in the UK have a disability and 80 per cent of those disabilities are hidden.”

Town council staff have been working with North Somerset Council with the aim of becoming a ‘Sunflower Friendly Council’ - which will ensure extra support for people with hidden disabilities.