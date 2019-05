Life of well-loved former town crier to be celebrated in Somerset village

Yvonne Chamberlain with her MBE from the Queen.Picture: Nicole Dommett Nicole Dommett

A funeral will be held to celebrate the life of a woman whose nearest and dearest have said her passing is the 'end of an era' for a Somerset village.

Yvonne Chamberlain receiving her MBE from the Queen for her services to charity.Picture: Nicole Dommett Yvonne Chamberlain receiving her MBE from the Queen for her services to charity.Picture: Nicole Dommett

Yvonne Chamberlain, known as Vonny, held position of Axbridge Town Crier for more than 35 years and gained a MBE for her charity work.

She died at the age of 86 and has been praised as a well-loved member of the community.

Vonny's niece Nicole Dommett said: "She was such a character, her job took her all around the world, from Australia to Belgium.

"We have had an outpouring of comments from people who thought highly of her, it has been overwhelming.

"She was a very kind, traditional lady, she lived in the town her whole life and it is the end of an era for Axbridge."

Vonny's funeral will be held at the Church of St John The Baptist Church, in Church Lane, on June 5 at 12.30pm.