Toxic algae confirmed at park lake

Toxic Agae has been found in Apex Park lake. Credit: James Walters Archant

Restrictions are in place at a Somerset park after the presence of toxic algae was confirmed in a lake.

Sedgemoor District Council placed warning signs around Apex Park lake, in Highbridge, last week to warn visitors and control measures remain in place.

Water samples from the lake tested positive for blue green algae.

The water will not be tested again until there are visual changes to the lakes or the weather there is a bout of heavy rain.

Algae occurs naturally in inland waters such as rivers, streams and lakes.

During a bloom, the water becomes less clear and may look green, blue-green or greenish-brown.

Cyanobacteria or 'blue-green algae' can produce toxins, which can kill wild animals, livestock and pets.

They can also harm people, producing rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed.

The council is banning permit-holders from using model boats while the algae is dealt with.

Fishing is still permitted, but rules relating to algae provided on permits must be followed.

Sedgemoor District Council has advised people visiting the park to take the following precautions:

* Do not swim in the water.

* Do not let dogs in the water or let them drink it.

* Do not swallow the water.

* Avoid contact with the algae.

* Fish should never be taken from the lake or consumed.

* Observe and abide by any warning notices positioned around the water.