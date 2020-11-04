Advanced search

Toying with Weston’s Lego Beach Race

PUBLISHED: 14:14 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 04 November 2020

Picture taken with Dean's 12-year-old Nikon camera.

Picture taken with Dean's 12-year-old Nikon camera.

Archant

A Weston photographer has brought children’s toys to life with a series of dramatic lego-style beach race pictures.

Picture taken with Dean's 12-year-old Nikon camera.Picture taken with Dean's 12-year-old Nikon camera.

Dean Whitehouse has two young children and during the initial lockdown at the beginning of the year, he wanted to create a positive environment.

He was given a 12-year-old Nikon Camera and began to learn photography.

Dean said: “Thanks to some great friends who are also handy with a camera, I found it helped me to switch off and in turn find beauty in our local surroundings.

“As the months have passed, my mind has been buzzing with many ideas leading to me capturing scenes with different figures, purely for light-hearted fun to begin with.

“I then thought of something that would make people maybe smile and that’s the beloved Weston Beach Race. I knew it had been cancelled so it was the perfect opportunity to do a scene.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hosts of house parties in Weston and West Huntspill fined for breaching covid rules

Fines of £200 given to people holding house parties in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.

Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

Trio sentenced for beating homeless man in Weston town centre

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Doris celebrates 100th birthday

Doris celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture: Donna Hill

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hosts of house parties in Weston and West Huntspill fined for breaching covid rules

Fines of £200 given to people holding house parties in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.

Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

Trio sentenced for beating homeless man in Weston town centre

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Doris celebrates 100th birthday

Doris celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture: Donna Hill

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston manager Bartlett is left delighted with character shown in FA Trophy success

Weston manager Scott Bartlett and player-assistant manager Scott Laird before their FA Cup fourth qualifying round at Eastleigh. Picture: Lorna Davey

Former England star Grewcock joins Wooden Spoon Charity

England's Danny Grewcock (centre right) is tackled by Scotland's Chris Paterson during the RBS 6 Nations match at Twickenham, London.

Top up at home with a smart prepay meter – and save money

Prepay smart meters can be topped up in a number of ways, including online, via telephone or text message, or even with a smartphone app, so you don't have to worry about running out of credit Picture: Smart Energy GB

Food and drink festivals for Weston and Burnhan cancelled

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds with Weston mayor Mark Canniford and mayoress Estelle Canniford.

Free electric delivery bikes available during second lockdown

North Somerset Council are offering free loans for electric cargo bikes which could deliver goods during lockdown.