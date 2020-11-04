Toying with Weston’s Lego Beach Race
PUBLISHED: 14:14 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 04 November 2020
Archant
A Weston photographer has brought children’s toys to life with a series of dramatic lego-style beach race pictures.
Dean Whitehouse has two young children and during the initial lockdown at the beginning of the year, he wanted to create a positive environment.
He was given a 12-year-old Nikon Camera and began to learn photography.
Dean said: “Thanks to some great friends who are also handy with a camera, I found it helped me to switch off and in turn find beauty in our local surroundings.
“As the months have passed, my mind has been buzzing with many ideas leading to me capturing scenes with different figures, purely for light-hearted fun to begin with.
“I then thought of something that would make people maybe smile and that’s the beloved Weston Beach Race. I knew it had been cancelled so it was the perfect opportunity to do a scene.”
