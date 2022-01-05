PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer
- Credit: Chris Ager
More than 150 tractors rolled in unison to raise £12,000 for the British Heart Foundation during a tractor run through the heart of North Somerset.
Residents lined the streets on December 27 as the tractors took off from Yatton's North End.
Farmer George Atwell helped organise the event and told the Mercury and Times a total of 158 tractors joined the rally in memory of farmer, Graham Baber, who passed away last year.
Mr Atwell said: "Graham was well known to everyone in the farming community and we wanted to give back to the British Heart Foundation for its support.
"We all also wanted to thank residents for supporting the farming industry through lockdown by buying British. It was great to see so many lining the streets - especially in Yatton High Street which was jampacked."
After setting off in Yatton, the procession travelled through Claverham, Cleeve, Wrington, Redhill, Backwell and Nailsea before finishing at Claverham Court Farm.
Mr Atwell also believes the event will return next year.
Most Read
- 1 Go-ahead for 'worst ever' housing plan for Somerset village
- 2 PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer
- 3 Weston General Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as staff sickness rises
- 4 Christmas lights display wins national competition
- 5 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
- 6 Travel firm repairs children's bikes - for free!
- 7 Train timetables changing due to staff Covid absences
- 8 Schools working 'extremely hard' as pupils return amid Omicron surge
- 9 Support on offer to help North Somerset businesses bounce back
- 10 Weston's Coastguard needs more volunteers
He said; "This was our second year. Last year 75 actors raised £6,000 so our numbers have doubled this time around.
"It is great to give some cheer to people after the tough two years we have all experienced so there are talks about next year's event and which charity we can help."
In total, the tractors raised £12,859 for the British Heart Foundation on its JustGiving page and is expected to donate close to £15,000 with the addition of gift aids.
Graham Baber's daughter, Liz, operated a mobile bar alongside the event - raising £1,200 for the British Heart Foundation.
Ms Baber told the Mercury and Times that it was comforting to see so many people line the streets in honour of her father.
She said: "I found out the event would be in honour of dad in November and it made me so happy.
"Last year's event was incredible but after the hard Christmas the family had without my dad the turnout was incredible for us.
"It was so comforting to see those people come out for us and I have to thank the local pubs who helped supply drinks on the day as we were kept busy throughout the event."