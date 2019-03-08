Residents in North Somerset given advice on how to recognise dodgy traders

Never be afraid to check a trader's details - they will be happy to wait if they are genuine. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Park home residents in North Somerset are being warned to be on their guard after a recent rise in reported rogue trading activities.

Trading Standards advised people to not engage with cold callers and display 'no doorstep trader stickers' on their doors.

The warning comes after a five-day campaign by the organisation to raise awareness of consumer protection.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader of North Somerset Council, whose portfolio includes trading standards, said: "By giving consumers the right information, we hope to be able to empower them to say no to doorstep traders.

"We hope that communities will be able to spot the problems and report them to Trading Standards so that together we can stop the misery caused by doorstep criminals."

For more advice on rogue traders, contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 040506.