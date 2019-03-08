Two sent to hospital following a crash in Weston

Milton Road Picture; Google Google

Two women were taken to hospital and traffic brought to a standstill after multiple vehicles smashed into each other on a busy suburban street.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after two cars collided with a minibus in Milton Road, Weston-super-Mare, at 10.40am,

Three fire crews from Weston, as well as police and paramedics attended the scene.

Traffic was brought to a standstill after the road was closed between Baytree Road to Hughenden Road.

One woman was helped from her vehicle and another from the bus, by ambulance crews and taken to hospital.

Fire crews remained to make the road safe as well as clean fuel which had spilled onto the road.

The road has since been reopened but traffic remains slow.

*More to follow*