Lanes closed and queues building on M5 near Weston-super-Mare after crash
PUBLISHED: 07:39 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 10 January 2019
eyewave
Two lanes are closed on the M5 northbound this morning (Thursday) near Weston-super-Mare after a crash.
Two cars collided between Junction 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and Junction 21 (Weston) at around 7am.
The AA reports traffic is coping well, but motorists are told to expect delays.
A Highways England spokesman said: “We have two lanes closed due to a two-vehicle collision.
“Traffic is starting to build on the approach, so please allow extra journey time.”
UPDATE: 7.50am
HighWays England reports all lanes have reopened and traffic is running smoothly.
