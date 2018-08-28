Lanes closed and queues building on M5 near Weston-super-Mare after crash

Two lanes are closed on the M5 northbound this morning (Thursday) near Weston-super-Mare after a crash.

Two cars collided between Junction 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and Junction 21 (Weston) at around 7am.

The AA reports traffic is coping well, but motorists are told to expect delays.

A Highways England spokesman said: “We have two lanes closed due to a two-vehicle collision.

“Traffic is starting to build on the approach, so please allow extra journey time.”

UPDATE: 7.50am

HighWays England reports all lanes have reopened and traffic is running smoothly.