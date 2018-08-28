Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lanes closed and queues building on M5 near Weston-super-Mare after crash

PUBLISHED: 07:39 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 10 January 2019

Two lanes have closed on the M5 northbound due to a crash.

Two lanes have closed on the M5 northbound due to a crash.

eyewave

Two lanes are closed on the M5 northbound this morning (Thursday) near Weston-super-Mare after a crash.

Two cars collided between Junction 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and Junction 21 (Weston) at around 7am.

The AA reports traffic is coping well, but motorists are told to expect delays.

A Highways England spokesman said: “We have two lanes closed due to a two-vehicle collision.

“Traffic is starting to build on the approach, so please allow extra journey time.”

UPDATE: 7.50am

HighWays England reports all lanes have reopened and traffic is running smoothly.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Most Read

What is a utility chicken?

An Ancona

Good poo guide for chickens

Chickens can be trained to do lots of things, but we are still working on this one! Julie Moore's chief rooster takes advantage of camera attention whilst a toilet is temporarily displaced during renovations

Chicken body language

Firm friends touching each other as they sunbathe

The strange story of chicken sleep

Both eyes are closed in this sleeping hen - testimony to her trust in me.

How To Speak Chicken: how chickens deal with trauma, death and mourning

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

McGregor desperate to find new centre-half – but time is fast running out

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.

Lanes closed and queues building on M5 near Weston-super-Mare after crash

Two lanes have closed on the M5 northbound due to a crash.

Cops launch ‘hostile’ attack on Weston’s drug dealers

Town Centre Police Sergeant Lee Kerslake.

War hero honoured with blue plaque in Weston-super-Mare

Blue plaque for Captain George Day VC. at the Anchor Head Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Busy start to new year sees Uphill Badminton Club serve up plenty of close contests

Uphill Junior Badminton Club youngsters face the camera
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists