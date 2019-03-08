Advanced search

Accident on A370 causes traffic delays

PUBLISHED: 08:56 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 29 March 2019

The collision is causing delays in both directions on the A370.

Traffic is building on a major A-road after a multi-vehicle accident this morning (Friday).

An accident involving a number of cars has blocked the A370 Bridgwater Road in East Brent.

Eye witnesses reported seeing three or four cars involved in the collision just after the East Brent roundabout at 8.15am.

Traffic is worsening both north and southbound during rush hour.

Drivers are being warned to take care on the roads this morning due to fog.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning which is expected to last until 10am.

