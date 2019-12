M5 blocked following collision

Archant

A lane of the M5 is blocked following a collision.

The northbound carriageway between junction 22 Burnham, and junction 21 Weston is obstructed.

Traffic officers are on the scene and drivers have been advised to approach the area with caution.

There are delays of six minutes with cars travelling at an average speed of 15 mph.