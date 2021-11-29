A370 to close this evening for first of 10 nights of roadworks

WORK: On the A370 between Weston-super-Mare and Bleadon - Credit: Google Street View

ROADWORKS on a main route in Weston get underway tonight (November 29).

The £170,000 scheme to improve the A370 Bridgwater Road between Weston and Bleadon will see sections of the road closed from 8pm until 6am over 10 nights to enable crews to carry out patching of the road.

Tonight, the closure will stretch from Uphill Road South junction to the hospital roundabout.

Tomorrow (November 30) and on Wednesday, the closure will stretch from the hospital roundabout to its junction with Fakeham Road.

Phase three of the scheme, from Thursday (December 2) to Tuesday (December 7), will run from the Accommodation Road junction to the North Somerset boundary.

And from Wednesday, December 8 to Friday, 10, the road will be closed from the Uphill Road South junction to the North Somerset boundary.

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for roads, said: "We appreciate that this scheme will be disruptive at night but this is an extremely well used route that needs to be maintained.

"We would urge people to avoid the area if possible and be patient while the works are completed."

A signed diversion route will be in place.