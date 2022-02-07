News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
'Severe' injury in crash on A370 near Weston prompts police warning

Paul Jones

Published: 7:14 PM February 7, 2022
Police-accident

The incident happened on the A370 near Weston - Credit: Archant

A crash on the A370 near Weston which left one person with a 'severe' leg injury prompted a warning from police.

The incident, on the busy route this evening (Monday, February 7), saw a driver 'reported driving without due care and attention', according to the Avon and Somerset Police Roads Policing Unit. 

They said the crash caused 'big disruption' but 'all parties okay'.

However, the incident prompted a warning for those travelling as a front seat passenger.

"Severe leg injury for passenger," the unit said. "Airbag activated whilst feet on dash.

"Please don't do this, don't let passengers do it. Spread the word. It's only 'comfy' if it doesn't go wrong."

