Public consultation begins on proposed improvements along the A38

Published: 3:00 PM June 23, 2021

The A38 proposals seek to improve journey reliability times, road safety and better connect local communities. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Proposed improvements along the A38 have gone to public consultation.

North Somerset Council’s A38 proposals, delivered in partnership with Somerset County Council, seek to improve journey reliability times, road safety and better connect local communities – whether by car, public transport or active travel.

The scheme would support traffic flow for the benefit of local businesses and help reduce the road’s environmental impact by providing a range of positive green enhancements.

People are invited to comment on these plans using the interactive map on the engagement website at www.a38mrn-engagement.com.

The engagement closes at 11.59pm on August 1.

The feedback will help inform the A38 major road Network Outline Business Case that will be submitted to central Government for approval later in the year.

Cllr Steve Bridger, North Somerset Council’s executive member for assets and capital delivery, said: “Many junctions along the A38 are running at capacity with knock-on effects for the safety of road users and pedestrians, as well as the wellbeing of those living nearby and local businesses whose operation depends on an effective and efficient local road network.

“These planned improvements seek to alleviate pressure points along the A38 and provide active travel plans so that the road can better serve the region.

"It’s also vital the plans consider environmental impacts of the scheme, so we can keep working towards North Somerset Council’s ambitious aims of carbon neutrality by 2030.

“We want to be sure that our plans meet the needs of our communities, and so we welcome the public to get involved and tell us what they think.”

Cllr John Woodman, Somerset County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, added: “We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with North Somerset Council on a package of measures which should make a big difference to those using this route regularly and local communities.

“We have identified what we consider to be the most pressing areas of concern along the route, but of course we need to hear what local communities think about this proposal and the key issues for them, so please do get involved.”