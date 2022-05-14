Busy route to Bristol to close for roadworks next week

The A38 at Redhill, North Somerset, will be closed during night hours - Credit: Google

A busy North Somerset road will be closed during the night-time hours during roadworks starting next week.

From Sunday, May 22 to Wednesday, June 1, the A38 at Redhill will be closed while improvement works are carried out.

The route, a busy road from North Somerset to Bristol, will be closed from Ashey Lane, up to and including New Road, from 8pm until 6am on those days, apart from Thursday, May 26, and the weekend of Saturday May 28 and Sunday 29 when no work will be taking place and the road will remain open.

The works are in preparation for surface dressing which is due to take place in early July.

Anyone travelling between Bristol and Somerset on the nights of the road closure is advised to go via the A370.

"The night-time road closures are necessary to ensure the work can be carried out safely," said North Somerset Council's executive member for transport and highways, Cllr Steve Hogg.

"Our contractors Milestone will be liaising with residents on a nightly basis and traffic marshals will be on hand to help with any queries."

The council is taking the opportunity of the road closures to remove some ash trees adjacent to the road which are suffering from Ash Dieback, a fungal disease which is often fatal.

A rapid decline in the health of these trees means urgent action is needed to remove them for safety reasons.