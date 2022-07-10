News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Biker taken to hospital after Weston crash

Paul Jones

Published: 8:09 PM July 10, 2022
The crash happened at the junction of Byron Road and Winterstoke Road in Weston

The crash happened at the junction of Byron Road and Winterstoke Road in Weston - Credit: Google

A biker was injured after a crash in Weston on Friday (July 8).

The incident involved occurred at the junction of Byron Road and Winterstoke Road at around 6.45pm.

It involved an orange Honda CB1000 and a black Suzuki Swift.

"The Honda was being ridden along Byron Road towards Winterstoke Road, and the Suzuki was travelling along Winterstoke Road," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"The motorbike rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. 

"His next of kin are aware. The car driver was uninjured."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the way either vehicle was being driven, or has any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which could help, should call 101 and give the reference 5222162571.

