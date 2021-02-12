News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Bristol Airport announces Santorini flights this summer

Published: 4:00 PM February 12, 2021   
Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport - Credit: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport has confirmed that two routes to Santorini and Mykonos will become available to potential flyers later this year.

EasyJet will offer flights, starting from £30.99, to the Greek islands alongside a 'protection promise' deal which allows customer's bookings to change should their flights be postponed.

The airport's chief-executive, David Lees, believes the decision reflects its confidence to keep up with the demand of holiday-goers should coronavirus restrictions ease.

Mr Lees, said: "This shows the confidence in the region and when the time is right and travel restrictions ease, Bristol Airport will be ready to provide the essential air connectivity, which is what our customers are telling us they want."

EasyJet also announced added capacity to flights from Bristol to certain Turkish destinations.

Its spokesman said: "We are delighted with easyJet’s announcement to add two destinations from Bristol Airport to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini and increasing capacity to Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey and the Greek island of Corfu for the summer."

The airline's UK manager stated that the Government's current vaccine roll-out has left it optimistic that summer travel will be available in some form this year.

Ali Gayward said: "We know that people want to travel as soon as they can and as soon as it is safe to do so.

“While we remain optimistic for summer travel, given the successful rollout of the vaccination programme which will be an important trigger for the Government to begin to unwind some restrictions, we will also offer customers refunds if they are impacted by a travel ban, even if their flight is not cancelled."

Flights to both Santorini and Mykonos will depart Bristol once a week throughout the summer.

Passengers, UK lockdown restrictions permitting, will be able to catch flights to Santorini from May 31 this year.

Whereas, flights to the isle of Mykonos will take off on May 28, depending on the latest UK travel rules.

Flights from Bristol Airport with EasyJet can be booked by logging on to www.easyjet.com


