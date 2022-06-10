News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Firm fined over roadworks permit breaches

Published: 12:20 PM June 10, 2022
Bristol Water was fined over the breaches in North Somerset

Bristol Water was fined over the breaches in North Somerset - Credit: North Somerset Council

A utility company has been ordered to pay fines and costs totalling just under £6,000 after breaching conditions during roadworks in North Somerset.

Bristol Water pleading guilty to four offences relating to breaching permit conditions after a case was brought at North Somerset Magistrates Court.

North Somerset Council (NSC) is responsible for managing the road network and issuing permits for any works on the roads.

It issued two permits to Bristol Water in late 2021, each containing the condition to manually control temporary traffic signals.

The council prosecuted Bristol Water for breaching this condition on four occasions - at the A370 Bridgwater Road, Bleadon on October 29 and at the A369 Pill Road, Abbots Leigh on November 23, 24 and 25 last year.

North Somerset Magistrates Court fined Bristol Water £1,200 for each offence - a total of £4,800 - and ordered the company to pay a victim surcharge of £480 and the council's full costs of £694.94.

It granted Bristol Water 28 days to make the full payment of £5,974.94.

Cllr Steve Hogg, NSC's executive member for highways and transport, said: “Our teams work hard with all work promotors to try to minimise disruption on our roads as far as reasonably practicable.

“While acknowledging roadworks are unavoidable and can be disruptive by their very nature, these particular instances caused unnecessary disruption and delay to road users.”

Paul Jones

Charlie Williams

Paul Jones

Carrington Walker

